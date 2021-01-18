General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

We are analysing phone details of late Mfantseman MP’s robbers – Prosecution tells court

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency

The prosecution in the slain Mfantseman Member of Parliament Ekow Kwansah-Hayford has said they are analysing the phone details of the eight accused persons arraigned in the robbery incident.



The prosecution is also awaiting the results of forensic analysis, ballistic and Criminal Investigation Department’s reports obtained from the accused persons.



In court on Monday, January 18, 2021, Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu told the court that, the prosecution is waiting for the result of the cybercrime unit, the result from the CID and the ballistic crime lab which will help the prosecution take their next line of action.



ASP Fuseini added that “We have received the itemized bill of the contacts of the accused persons and we are analyzing them” before praying the court for two-week to enable them get the various reports.



One of the defence Lawyers, Paul Kumi told the court that if the adjournment was for the prosecution to keep their house in order, then it was fair.



He contended however that, if the housekeeping was for them to keep the accused persons, then it is an infringement on their fundamental human rights.



By way of bail application, counsel said the defense have been told that some finger prints and others have been sent to the forensic department and now the new news is on the ballistic examination.



According to him, “We are being told of phone calls and the rest which have been done already. To this end, he said the accused persons will not interfere with investigations and therefore prayed for the court to grant them bail.



He added that “The ballistic and fingerprints have been taken and we can’t change that. This is becoming the meanest punishment and the presumption of their innocent cry in their favour. We pray the court to admit them to bail. This is the 4th time they have been denied bail.”



Alibi



While opposing to the bail application, ASP Fuseini said the accused persons have filed their alibi and when granted bail they will interfere with investigations.



“We are yet to arrest one Mohammed that is A9. We are still following some leads and we do not want to disclose them in open court, if granted bail, they will seriously interfere,” he argued.



On the issue of Alibi, the prosecution said, they have been served with Alibi but the addresses of the persons have not been indicated.



“There are no contact, no house numbers. We need further and better particulars to investigate the Alibi.”



The accused persons have all been charged with conspiracy to robbery and robbery but have denied any wrongdoing.



The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Worship Evelyn Asamoah after listening to the parties adjourned the case to February 8, 2021.



The accused persons were remanded into police custody.



Background



In an amended charged sheet filed on November 2, 2020 by the prosecution led by ASP Fuseini Yakubu has nine persons on the charge sheet.



They are Alhassan Abubakar alias Fulani (phone repairer) Nasiru Fudailu (businessman) Alhassan Mahama Yayaha, alias mystical cloud, a resident of Dansoman, Amadu Yakubu (mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu (trader), Adams Alhasan, Fuseini Osman alias Black Smith and Fred Tetteh alias Wallace have all been charged with conspiracy to robbery and robbery.



A ninth person one Mohammed and others are said to be on the run.



Their pleas were taken and they denied any wrongdoing.