Sophia Akuffo, Ablakwa, Kpebu are the Nkrumahs of our time – Kwesi Pratt

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt has praised former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and renowned legal practitioner Martin Kpebu for always speaking truth to power.



In a tweet shared on April 8, 2023, Kwesi Pratt Jnr likened the three “true patriots” to the first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who played a vital role in Ghana’s fight for independence.



He called on Ghanaians to support and protect Sophia Akufo, lawyer Kpebu, and Okudzeto Ablakwa, whom he described as “rare”.



“Ghanaians need to get up, support, and protect these true patriots. The Nkrumahs of our time.



“Their kind is rare,” the tweet which had pictures of Sophia Akufo, lawyer Kpebu, and Okudzeto Ablakwa, read.



Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has recently gained admiration from a lot of Ghanaians following her criticism of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, for the poor performance of Ghana’s economy and the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



Both Ablakwa and Kpebu have been on the toes of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for the poor management of the economy and the latter has also been the ‘chief crusader” against the supposed illegalities in the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



