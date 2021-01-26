General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Some MPs have failed to undergo coronavirus test - Bagbin

Speaker Bagbin presides over a sitting.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has tasked lawmakers to undergo coronavirus testing in order to help protect themselves, colleagues and other staff of the legislature.



Speaking on Tuesday for the first sitting of the week, the Bagbin said even though arrangements had been made at the parliament clinic for medical tests and tests for coronavirus, some MPs had yet to take the opportunity.



“I want to remind members that the medical screening is still ongoing and the covid19 test is also still ongoing. We arranged with the Noguchi institute to use three days.



“The three days are over but I am reliably informed that a number of our members have not yet taken the opportunity to either do the screening or even to undergo the test,” the speaker added.



Parliament started a socially distanced sitting as of today with only a third of members appearing in-person to participate in proceedings. The others are following proceedings virtually.



“Honourable members, I will humbly urge that you all take this opportunity seriously and go through it by the end of today. The team is still at the parliament medical center waiting for members to do so,” the speaker added.



Minister of Information-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, yesterday said the government could resort to a lockdown if coronavirus cases continued to rise. The Ghana Health Service (GHS), confirmed yesterday that all 16 regions have now recorded cases of coronavirus.



Three children have been infected since schools reopened. According to GHS Director-General, the airports remained the main avenue where cases are being recorded.