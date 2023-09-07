Soldiers lead coups but they're always instigated by politicians - Nunoo-Mensah

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Brigadier General (Rtd.) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has lamented the unhealthy infiltration of politics in the security services.



According to him, no matter how officers fight to remain professional, politicians have found their way to puncture that resolve, hence the open admission of alleged partisanship in the police for example.



The one-time Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces, however, stressed that he still believed in the professionalism of the military.



“I trust soldiers, I believe in them, I have been through all the coups and counter coups and so on, it’s always the politician who will come and subvert the loyalty of the service,” Nunoo-Mensah said on Asaase Radio (6 September).



“Today, I live not far from Burma Camp, what is happening in the police service is wrong,” he added.



“I don’t blame the soldiers, the politicians are infiltrating the security service. It is wrong, they should stop doing that, I have never plotted against anybody in the long years of my service to my country,” he added.



West Africa currently has a coup contagion which started in Mali in 2000 and has since infected Guinea, Burkina Faso and more recently, Niger. All four countries are currently being ruled by military leaders.



