Social media users react with excitement as Achimota tastes defeat in Rastafarians case

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Accra High Court has ordered Acchimota student to admit the two Rastafarian students



• Most Ghanaians on social media have welcomed the ruling and commended the students and their parents



• Some also believe the ruling undermines the authority of the school



Following a court order that Achimota School admits two Rastafarian students, it took under an hour for the word ‘Achimota’ to hit the social media trends.



In a reaction that reflects that kind of interest the case has garnered since it was first reported in March, Achimota speedily took first spot on social media platform Twitter, with thousands of tweets in reaction to the ruling.



The tweets mostly are trolls targeted at Achimota, who in Ghanaian social media parlance ‘have taken an L (loss)’ with the court order to admit the Rastafarian students it doggedly rejected.



The reactions also point to the significance of the case which is a landmark one that sets a precedence for how issues that border on belief and education will be handled.



The Human Right division of the Accra High Court ruled that the students irrespective of their hairstyle deserved to be students of Achimota High School.



The reactions also feature praise for the two students, Ras Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea and their parents for their determination to seek justice despite widespread opposition.



There are also a handful of persons who believe that the court has set a bad precedence that undermines the authority of schools to regulate the behavior of their students.



See some selected tweets below:













This judgment is good and progressive. I am happy these two Rastafarian students have won against the Achimota School which still wants to remain in 1730. These boys, have effectively become our Rosa Parks and this judgment opens the gate for a bigger discourse that must be had! pic.twitter.com/5cjc6tU3A3 — Cowboy Journalist (@UmaruSanda) May 31, 2021

I'm not surprised that Achimota school lost the court case.. they should try pillow case or suitcase I'm sure they'll win. — Don???????? (@Opresii) May 31, 2021

Achimota school Inna the mud.. mi afi talk Dem sey dema case abomboclat. Make Dem nuoo say Rastaman conquer ade whole Achimota school campus. We afi smoke Ganja Inna the whole place.???? — Don???????? (@Opresii) May 31, 2021

Tyron Marhguy, the Rastafarian who was denied admission to Achimota school wins his case. Nobody Can Stop Reggae!! ????❤️ I excite oo! pic.twitter.com/OIy5kbfL0O — KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) May 31, 2021

Achimota school in the mud I'm hearing? Rastaman throw one stone.✊???? — Don???????? (@Opresii) May 31, 2021