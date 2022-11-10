General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, GSL, has provided clarity on a demand by the Director of the School, for social media handles of law students.



According to the SRC, the call by Mr. Yaw Oppong is only an admonition for students to live above reproach wherever they find themselves, including on social media, and does not constitute a directive.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the SRC explained "the alleged statement by the Director of the Ghana School Law made[sic] at the swearing-in ceremony of the new SRC Executives was a reiteration of general caution to the student body to abide by the school’s code of conduct within and outside the school including social media platforms."



The statement further emphasised that while the school management seeks to ensure that majority of qualified students are called to the Bar each year by the admonition, “no such directive has been given to any student by the Management of the school.”



Yaw Oppong, Director of the Ghana School of Law, speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the School of Law SRC executives explained that the request for social media handles will help many students willing to be called to the bar to maintain a good character.



“Everybody will have to provide their social media handles. We are going to look at it and you will be monitored in terms of conduct. We are required by law to make recommendations. We don’t want to stampede you.



“You are going to reapply beyond the pass and submit yourselves for all legitimate checks," he said.



The request, which has since become topical, has been condemned in many circles, with some calling it an affront to the student’s constitutional right to free expression.



