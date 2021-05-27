Don’t use the media to denigrate others for cheap publicity – Godfred Dame tells lawyers

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

• The Attorney General says lawyers should not seek cheap publicity in the media by denigrating their colleagues



• He made this known during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Law Village Phase I



• The Law Village Phase I is to be completed by November 2021



Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice has urged legal practitioners not to use the media to unduly denigrate their learned colleagues for cheap publicity.



Speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Law Village Phase I, the Attorney General said, “I will take this opportunity to denounce the tendency of lawyers, sometimes even senior lawyers, some of whom have occupied high offices of state and have been leaders of the Bar, to deploy social and traditional media to unjustifiably assail the integrity reputation of senior figures the country.”



The ultra-modern law facility is geared towards expanding the physical infrastructure of the Ghana School of Law.



Dame urged legal practitioners to complement the new facility with the sound intellectual development of students.



He added that, practitioners are to desist from using dishonourable conduct such as disseminating untruths that fly in the face of professionalism as far as the Bar is concerned.



“Apart from being disreputable, poses a far greater threat to cohesion in society, especially when it comes from senior lawyers. The misguided attitude for cheap publicity and undue disparaging of others must be avoided.



“The nation ought to be concerned. Because ultimately, a dishonest Bar, they say, breeds a corrupt bench and affects the kind of society we seek to build,” Godfred Dame noted.



The first phase of the Law Village is earmarked for completion in November 2021.



