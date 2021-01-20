General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Smockyworld spreads smiles to 10 orphanages, feeds hundreds of kids

A photo of the items presented to Nazareth Children’s Home

Smockyorld, a Ghanaian founded Fashion Company in collaboration with its partners in various businesses and endeavours, friends and well-wishers as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fed over 1,000 inmates of ten orphanages as well as making huge donations to these establishments.



The gesture forms part of the company’s 5th Anniversary of to giving back to society under the theme “Bringing the Festive Cheer to 10 Orphanages in Ghana”.



Founder of Smockyworld, Mrs. Gertrude Kunde Kwallinjam revealed that the gesture was extended not only to orphanages in Tamale which is its operational area, but other parts of the country to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged children.



“This year’s, benevolence was done in other regions with support from our partners who came on board. We visited 10 orphanages in three regions to touch lives”. She disclosed adding that the happiness of the inmates is paramount to her outfit and their partners.



“We also distributed face masks and sanitizers to over 1000 market women as helping society in the fight against the novel coronavirus”, she stressed



In the last five years, Smockyworld led donations to the Nazareth Children’s Home at Sang in the Mion District, Children’s Ward of Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. Abdullai’s Hospital in Tamale.



Exactly a year ago, Smockyworld together with its partners, fed thousands of children made up of three orphanages and street children at the Tamale Jubilee Park, as part of efforts to give back to society.



The event which was dubbed SmockyWorld Streetkid project was initially aimed at feeding a total of 500 street children but recorded high numbers of over a thousand children.