Regional News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: GNA

Sissala East targets 10 percent increase in new voters register

The Electoral Commission in the Sissala East Municipality has targeted a 10 per cent increase in the voter population after the registration exercise.



This is expected to increase the current 34,649 voter population in the Municipal’s register by 10 per cent after the end of the compilation of the EC’s register.



Mr Lulua Mohammed, the Sissala East Municipal registration supervisor told the GNA that the exercise would be successful saying, "As others have passed to eternity some persons have also turned 18 years and are expected to register"



He said all materials and personnel were ready even before the start of the registration exercise, which commenced on Tuesday, June 30.



The Electoral Commission started the process of registering Ghanaians who are eighteen years and above and of sound mind onto the new voter register in preparation towards the 2020 election.



The registration, which is being conducted using the cluster system has started in the Municipality with nine polling stations and would be rotated after six days of conducting the exercise in a polling station.



Mr Mohammed noted that “we are expecting an increase of 10 per cent to the total voter population, which currently stands at 34,649”.



He said there were high expectations of people travelling into the Municipality to register due to the importance people attached to increases in the number of people within a location for the benefit of receiving development projects from Government.



So far the exercise had started in the Municipality smoothly in the first day of registration.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.