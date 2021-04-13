Sika gari rituals: Nana Agradaa exposed as ‘mother of all scams’ with Sowutuom Police fingered

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Every day, new people come out with new details of how popular Sowutuom-based priestess Patricia Asiedu popularly known as Nana Agradaa has scammed them under the pretext of helping them with money rituals, MyNewsGh.com reports.



There are more than 15 young men who have reported to the Sowutuom Police but no action has been taken her as the police are believed to have been bought by her with the proceeds of her fraud on innocent young men and women.



Some don’t report the fraud at all as they are too shy or feel humiliated after the entire episode with Nana Agradaa who continues her operation to this day, scamming more and more people by enticing them with her adverts on her own TV station.



The fake priestess advertises her “Sika Gari” and says all an interested person needs is Ghc1,000 to get more money to flow to them as she flashes cash assisted by her hungry ex-Kumawood actor Big Akwes.



Nana Agradaa claims the ‘Sika Gari’ she owned is her personal god that multiplies money with some rituals which will make.



According to one of the young men, after making his way to the Sowutuom location where the self-styled priestess operates from, he was requested to hand over the Ghc1000 he had brought to acquire the “Sika Gari” which he immediately did.



After collecting his money, Nana Agradaa now told him to go and bring an additional Ghc15,000 before he can get the sika gari.



According to her, she will bless the additional money for him when he brings it to get the sika gari. She said failure to bring the additional Ghc15,000 means certain death for the young man, which is how she allegedly blackmails her victims many of whom leave her operation room in fear.



Realizing he has been played, the young man asked that his Ghc1,000 cedis be given back to him since he was no longer interested in the scheme but Nana Agradaa refused and ordered him to be pushed out by her macho boys who were employed to beat and manhandle “headstrong customers” like him apparently.



According to him, he later saw many angry people outside who were afraid to talk because they had been threatened with death or beatings should they misbehave or make noise to alert other would-be victims.



Checks from the Sowutuom Police Station shows countless reports of fraud have been lodged against the self-styled priestess without any action by the police with several reports suggesting the police there have been compromised as it is the police who advise her victims “not to waste their time” over Agradaa if she has taken their money.



Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong had threatened to deal with Nana Agradaa after he was done with Obinim last year before the elections.



This after several victims of the fake priestess petitioned him to help them. However, Kennedy Agyapong abandoned the entire crusade after his party allegedly pleaded with a pause.