Kasoa murder: Court adjourns case to June 2 after judge didn’t show up

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

An Ofaakor District Court has adjourned to June 2, the case involving two teens accused of murdering an 11-year-old in Kasoa.



The judge was unavailable for sitting today, Wednesday, May 19, TV3’s Komla who was in court reported.



Two teenagers are facing trial at the Ofaakor District Magistrate Court following their alleged involvement in the murder of a 10-year-old boy on Saturday at Coca Cola, near Lamptey, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.



The suspects are Felix Nyarko, aka Yaw Anane, 16, a mason labourer and Nicholas Kini Kwame, 18, a student.



The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo, had said the accused persons were arrested following the alleged killing of Ishmael, a Class Four pupil, for ritual purposes.





