‘Shut up or we’ll kill you’ - Concerned Drivers PRO threatened at gunpoint for making govt ‘unpopular’

Tuesday, 18 May 2021

The Public Relations Officer for the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, Mr David Aguadu says his life and that of his family has been threatened by some individuals who say he is turning out to be a nuisance by leading the charge in calling for an increment in transport prices.



Over the past weeks some driver unions across the country have been demanding an increment in transport prices at the back of a recent increase in fuel prices.



Revealing details on the alleged threat on his life, Mr Aguada speaking in an interview with Afia Pokua on Okay FM, said he was accosted by a group of thugs in his home after he spent the whole day roaming from one media house to another arguing why the demand for an increment is necessary.



Mr Aguada said the men warned him to desist from the ongoing pursuit as it is making the government on the day unpopular.



“It was in my own house, not outside and these are the exact words they told me: they said they know me, they know my wife and they know my children. That if I don’t shut up and stop the things I am doing, then he showed me a gun hoisted on his thigh and said, it will finish me,” the PRO recounted.



Mr Aguadu further indicated that, he can identify the men if he ever meets them.



“On that very day I was loud on the radio and television stations all over the place...from TV3 we went to UTV and after that we came to your studio and the day before that we were at Neat Fm. Hopeson Adorye called in and we had an exchange. But the fact in the matter is that fuel price has increased from Ghc24 to Ghc27 and the price of spare parts has also gone up. So if I am saying all these things and come out as if I am attacking the government, I don’t understand... And they said if I don’t stop being loud on radio and on TV they will kill me,” he stressed.



The PRO, however, said he is yet to file a report with the police.



In a related development, leadership of the various driver unions are in a state of disagreement on the proposed increment in transport fares by 20%.



While some of the unions have gone ahead to announce commencement of the increment, some say they are waiting on an engagement with the Ministry of Transport to determine the final decision.



