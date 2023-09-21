'Show proof of service' - Protest group checkmate police on injunction service claims

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Democracy Hub, organizers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest have asked the police to show proof of service of an injunction notice seeking to stop their planned protet starting today, September 21 through to September 23.



The police secured an injuction on the eve of the protest and announced same but the group hit back that they had not been served the court process and were thus, going ahead with their march.



The police posted another statement claiming to have served the process on Democracy Hub through their lawyers.



Responding to that claim, the group said their lawyers had not received the said service challenging the police to provide evidence that they had served the document and it had been duly received.



They posed the following question in response to the police statement posted on Twitter (Now X):



1. Our lawyers have categorically denied having received any such service.



2. All legal processes when served are signed for by someone.



Who received service?



3. When was the process served?



4. Under law, no originating process can be served on a lawyer. A process can only be served on a lawyer after the Respondent has entered appearance through a lawyer.



Simply, show proof of service. No long talk!





1. Our lawyers have categorically denied having received any such service.



2. All legal processes when served are signed for by someone.



Who received service?



3. When was the process served?



4. Under law, no originating process can be served on a lawyer. A process can only… https://t.co/itfSIo70mW — #Fixthecountry (@Ghfixthecountry) September 20, 2023

SARAYou can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: