Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives to demonstrate in Kumasi

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: adinkraradio.com

Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association(GUNMA), are set to embark on a mammoth demonstration on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region over lack of employment.



About 500 graduate nurses and midwives are expected to hit the streets of the garden city to express their displeasure about having to stay home for years after completing school.



Speaking to Daakyehene Ofosu Agyemang, host of New York-based Adinkra Radio, Morning Show, the Public Relations Officer of GUNMA Sarah Mensah disclosed that about 60,000 to 70,000 unemployed nurses and midwives waiting to be employed.



She said she and her colleagues have stayed home enough and it is time for them to be posted to the various health facilities to work.



“We want the Ministries of Health and Finance to work together and get them employed. We have stayed home for far too long after acquiring a lot of knowledge in school. We want to go out there and help save lives, that is why we went to school. The government must help us realize our dreams by getting us employed. We are not happy with the way we are being treated; enough is enough. Most of us have been staying home since 2020 after completing school. This’s not fair,” Sarah Mensah said.



The unemployed graduate nurses and midwives have fixed April 16 for another demonstration in Accra.