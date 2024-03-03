Should any junk be dumped on us because of poverty? - Lawrence Tetteh quizzes LGBT+ proponents

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Ghanaian evangelist and founder/president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has added his voice to the ongoing discussion over the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family values Bill, popularly known as the anti-gay bill.



Dr. Lawrence stated that, the passage of the bill is in the best interest of Ghana as a sovereign state.



Speaking on the GTV breakfast show, the revered man of God said, "This nonsense cannot be taken to Kuwait, cannot be taken to Saudi Arabia, and cannot be taken to certain parts of the continent. Does it mean that because of poverty, any junk at all should be placed on us?"



Dr. Lawrence Tetteh further stated that, he had listened extensively to the intellectual discourse and public debate surrounding the bill, hence, he strongly believes that the bill is good for the Ghanaian community.



"Thank God I have been to school and I've listened to intellectual discourse. We're losing and missing out on the crunch of it. Our cultural values do not accept it. Our religious values do not accept it. Our traditional norms do not accept it. I was born in Jamestown. In that community, when you go there now, it is a mess," he stated.



The parliament of Ghana, on February 28, 2024, passed the controversial bill after three years of rigorous debate and consideration. One of the sponsors of the bill, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Hon. Sam Nartey George, assured Ghanaians that the bill would be sent within seven days to the President, Akufo-Addo to assent to it.