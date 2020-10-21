Health News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: GNA

Shortage of blood hits Effia-Nkwanta Blood Bank

According to the hospital, the shortage of blood is putting the lives of patients at risk

The Blood Donor Organizer at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital Blood Bank Unit, Mr. Emmanuel Essien has appealed to churches, schools, and other organizations to donate blood to the unit to avert its closure.



According to him, the insurgence of COVID-19 has adversely affected the bloodstock since they no longer received blood donors.



This he explained is putting the lives of patients at risk.



In an interview with the GNA, Mr Essien explained that the shortage has hampered their supplies to other hospitals.



He said relatives of patients are now compelled to replace as soon as they received some from their stock.



Mr. Essien explained, that the bank averagely issued at 20 units of blood and at most 80 units of blood in a day depending on the daily emergency cases explaining that people are now afraid to donate blood for fear of contracting the Coronavirus.



He said the partial closure of Senior High schools and tertiary institutions in the Region affected their source of blood supplies.



"Though some of the schools have re-opened, Heads are not at ease with the idea of a blood donation exercise", he pointed out.



Speaking on measures put in place to address the situation, the organizer said calls have been made to voluntary donors explaining to them the necessary protocols that are in place to ensure their safety.



Mr Essien said as an immediate measure, the unit visited the Sekondi Naval Base and Takoradi Airforce units, where they got some units of blood.



He said routine sensitization programs were underway in schools, churches, mosques, and other corporate institutions to encourage them to donate blood and underscored the importance of blood donation.





