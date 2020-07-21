Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Seven arrested over Banda killing

File Photo: The Police announced the arrests on Facebook

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old man at Banda in the Bono region.



The new graduate fell victim to violence which erupted between NPP and NDC supporters following an impasse at a voter’s registration centre.



The Police announced the arrests on Facebook.



Meanwhile, Security Expert and Head of the Department of Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra, Professor Kwesi Aning has blamed the chaos that led to the death on the activities of vigilante groups.



According to him, the development is an indication that vigilante groups are still alive and growing and in strength in political parties.

