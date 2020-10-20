Health News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Self-examination does not prevent breast cancer – Medical Doctor

Self-examination helps in the management of breast cancer

General Medical practitioner, Dr. Sharon Olgobithe, has debunked the assertion that breast cancer is prevented when women frequently engage in breast self-examination.



She says that the activity helps in the aspect of early detection of the condition, which is important in the treatment of the disease.



In an interview on Radio Univers’ Campus Exclusive show, Dr. Olgobithe stressed that breast self-examination “helps in the management and prognosis of breast cancer” most especially with lactating mother.



She also urged lactating mothers to prioritize personal hygiene.



“Especially for women who are breastfeeding, it is important to undergo breast care, having your bath at least once a day and taking special care of the areas where sweat is most likely to accumulate and then most of the time, making sure you’re cleaning the nipples as well because sometimes in the course of the day.”



“Studies have shown that lots of Vitamin D helps in the prevention of breast cancer as well, so let’s increase our Vitamin D intake as well”.





