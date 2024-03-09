KATH introduces 'revolutionary' GH₵15,000-per-patient treatment that 'cures' stroke

Health News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Some forty years ago, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) admitted about 200 stroke patients yearly but the figure has now jumped to more than a thousand.



The cardiovascular disease is now the predominant illness at the facility, necessitating the recent introduction of a time-bound treatment that works by dissolving clots that obstruct blood flow to the brain.



Active stroke thrombolysis, the new treatment, administers drugs and medication to dissolve blood clots in the brain during an acute ischemic stroke.



At the launch of the implementation of thrombolysis services, Consultant Neurologist at KATH, Dr. Fred Stephen Sarfo explained: “That clot is what the treatment seeks to dissolve to restore blood flow to the brain" so that the patient will "be able to talk again, and, in essence, cure the stroke, unlike in the past when there was not a proper cure for it.



"This is revolutionary and will change the stroke treatment landscape", he noted.



He added: “This one almost cures the stroke so the person doesn't have to deal with paralysis and disability.



"The approximate cost is about GH₵15,000 for treatment to be given and highly standardised and subsided at KATH," he said.



At the launch, KATC CEO Prof. Dr. Otchere Addai-Mensah, said: “In line with the hospital’s new strategy to optimise the delivery of tertiary healthcare through innovation and research, the management has supported the KATH Multidisciplinary Stroke Thrombolysis Team to commence the delivery of this special service to save stroke patients brought in time to this hospital from suffering the worst possible impact of the disease".



“I will, therefore, enjoin all stakeholders, especially the peripheral hospitals and, indeed, members of the general public, to act with speed in getting stroke patients quickly admitted at KATH for this service,” he said



Also at the launch of the new treatment was the Deputy Regional Director of Clinic Care, Ghana Health Service, Rita Larsen-Reindolf, who said: “Awareness can be championed by stakeholders", indicating that the health service is "ready to take up the challenge and support the new step of KATH.



"For the immediate terms, awareness and public education are what we can capitalise on,” she added.