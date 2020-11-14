Regional News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: GNA

Sekyere South NCCE intensifies public education on coronavirus

File Photo: National Commission on Civic Education

The Sekyere South District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified its public education campaign on the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr Evans Kojo Nunoo, the District Director of NCCE told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise followed the reported resurgence of the virus in the country.



He said the Commission was focusing its attention on schools, market places, lorry parks, churches and mosques, as well as other places where people converged, especially, in the bigger communities in the district.



Mr Nunoo said the recent hikes in the COVID-19 infections in the country, called for intensive public education for all to be cautious and continue to observe the preventive protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service.

