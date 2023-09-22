See full list of protesters arrested on Day 1 of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Democracy Hub, the organisers of the three-day long #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest aimed at getting the government to fix the economic challenges in the country, has released a full list of persons it says were arrested by the Ghana Police Service.



The protesters were randomly as well as collectively picked up by the police on the first day of the three-day protest against the government and its handling of issues of economic hardships in the country.



Shared by broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, on Twitter (now X), it showed that the arrested protesters were scattered in some 9 police stations in the capital.



See the list below:



1. Railways Police Station

Oliver Barker-Vormawor



2. Chorkor Police Station

Delali Goldheart

Belinda Osei Mensah

Bubu Sedanu



3. Shukura Police Station

Yunus Khory

Kwame Opoku

Kwasitsu Wilhelm

Mawunyo

Divine Agbenyo

Frank Mensah

Michael Amofa



4. Dansoman Police Station

Nii Quaye Manu

Nurudeen Ibrahim

Adams Hamid

Rasheed Ali

Joseph Tibe



5. Bravo SWAT Cell

Raphael Afful Williams

Nana Boakye

David Kekessi

Mawunyega

Amakye Patrick

Felix Donkor

Eugene Ashaty



6. Accra Central Police Station

Kirchhoff

Benjamin Darko

Selikem Korku Timothy

Wise Worlali

Albert Tetteh

Emmanuel Osei Bonsu

Frederick Adongo



7. Adabraka Police Station

Albert Tetteh

Yaw Gyekete

Ewoenam Akahoho

Mark Aryee

Richard Ajaho

Albert Akwasi Owusu



8. Korle-Bu Police Station

David Debrah

William Jirakor

Samuel Gyamfi Bonsu

Johnson Kator

Prince Afful



9. Ministries Police Station

Darlington Desmond Okonor

Fidel Agagli

Mabel Biniwaa Tawiah

Samira Abdullah

Jerry Aidoo

Delali Adorglah Bissa

Rexford Ativor

Albert Akwasi



Background



On Day 1 (September 21) of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the Democracy Hub, a group of young activists; police illegally rounded up 49 protesters who were marching to demand action on prevailing economic crisis and corruption.



The illegal arrests, especially how they were conducted by the police triggered harsh criticism of impeding the constitutional right to protest and deploying highhandedness on the part of police.



Police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations dotted across the capital, even as colleague protesters and lawyers worked to secure bail for the illegally detained persons.



In this process, other journalists and protesters who massed up, especially at the Accra Regional Command encountered some amount of police violence including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phones, and in the case of other physical assault.



In their first of two statements on the day, police said the illegal arrests were justified because protesters were defying a court injunction served on them, which process they denied had been properly served.



The second statement addressed the purported arrest of a BBC journalist and his cameraman, which reportage they dismissed as untrue.



By the close of the day, almost all illegally detained protesters per GhanaWeb checks had been released from illegal detention on bail, it remains to be seen whether Day Two of the three-day protest targeting the seat of government, the Jubilee House, will come off today (September 22, 2023).



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







AE/AW