Sammy Gyamfi provides ‘evidence’ Mahama started digital public bus transport system in Ghana

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has refuted assertions that the Tap and Go Transport Service system recently launched by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is novel.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, efforts to digitalise Ghana's public transport system were started under the government of former President John Dramani Mahama.



In a post shared on X on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, he said Mahama's government implemented the Aayalolo Transport System, which introduced the use of digital cards for public transportation in the country.



The national communications officer also shared a picture of the former president wielding one of the Aayalolo digital cards when it was being launched in 2016.



"JM and then Minister of Transport Fiifi Kwettey riding Aayalolo at the commissioning. And note the digital card in JM's hand that was for riding the buses. Ignore the pathological liar @MBawumia.



"He is not the originator of the digital public bus transport system in Ghana," Sammy Gyamfi wrote on X.



It is worth noting that the Aayalolo system used the e-ticketing system and that the card, purchased once, is then preloaded with cash with no expiry date.



The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government recently launched the Tap and Go Transport Service, a digital service for the transport sector.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia launched the Tap and Go Transport Service in Accra on Monday, February 19, at the Head Office of Metro Mass Limited.



The Tap and Go Transport Service is a digital platform for multiple public transport services, including a digital card preloaded with cash, which can be used to pay for transport fares by tapping the card on a fixed machine on a bus or rail.



It also has a virtual card option on mobile phones, which can be selected through the Tap and Go app for those who don't wish to use the physical card.



Speaking at the launch, Dr. Bawumia said the Tap and Go transport service, like all other digital initiatives undertaken so far, is meant to address systemic challenges in the public transport sector, improve efficiency, and also help fight corruption.



"Today's launching of the Tap and Go Transport service for Metro Mass Inter-City Services is our latest digital initiative for the transport sector.



"It is a momentous occasion in our journey towards a more efficient and digitally empowered transportation system," Dr Bawumia said.



View Sammy Gyamfi's post below:





JM and then Minister of Transport Fiifi Kwettey riding Ayalolo at the commissioning. And note the digital card in JM's hand that was for riding the buses. Ignore the pathological liar @MBawumia. He is not the originator of the digital public bus transport system in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/4iOEc6xZBf — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi_) February 20, 2024

