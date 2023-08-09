Saglemi Housing Project: That land is for my family – Sam George alleges

General News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, claims that the land on which the Saglemi Housing Project is situated on belongs to his family.



According to him, his family leased the land to the government to put up a public housing project and not for the land to be given to private developers.



His comments came on the heels of the government’s decision to lease off the Saglemi Housing Project to private developers to make the project habitable.



“But anybody who wants to enforce the law must do so in conjunction with the constitution. The president is not above the law, his minister is also not above the law.



That land is my family land, we gave it to the government. The government has not paid compensation in full,” he said.



Explaining further, the MP said that the government should come back and consult his family regarding the land's use and ownership if it wants to go ahead with its decision.



Sam George said that the government's actions might violate the lease agreement it had with the family.



“We gave it to the government because the government said they were going to build public affordable housing.



“The government on its own cannot turn around and hand it over to a private developer. They must come back and engage the family. If you’ve not engaged the family, what bases are you going to hand over to the private developer,” he continued.



Sam George maintained that the land still belongs to his family and urged the government to adhere to the terms of the agreement.



If a private developer is seen on the land, he added, will be seen as a trespasser.



“If any private developer comes there, we will see him as a trespasser. Because the government has not acquitted and discharged itself completely to the original owners of the land.



“That land does not belong to the government. And so, we are fortified by the laws of this land to say that until discharges its responsibilities and obligation under the lease agreement. You cannot go and take a lease agreement from government land and say you are going to do a public project and convert it into a private project on your own, No!,” he added.



