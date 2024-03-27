Minority rejects private partnership in Saglemi Housing Project

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The minority in Ghana's Parliament strongly opposes the government's plans to collaborate with a private developer to rectify the issues surrounding the Saglemi Housing Project.



This comes after the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, revealed that approximately $100 million is necessary to render the area suitable for habitation.



During an on-site inspection of the project on Tuesday, Oppong Nkrumah outlined the government's intention to enlist a private partner within five weeks.



"I gave instructions to the technical working group that within the next five weeks, it should go ahead with an international expression of interest that is designed to attract private developers who can come in and complete this project for us so that we can put it to use."



However, the Ranking Member on the Works and Housing Committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, raised concerns, alleging that the government's motive is to offload the Saglemi Housing Project to its political allies and associates.



"The only thing is that they just want to reduce the price, and then they will sell it to their cronies. They are saying, Oh, we are bringing in partners here, and at the end of it, it is their people that are going to come in."



He further criticized the current administration, claiming, "If you go out there, all state lands and every property are going for sale under the NPP administration. Every property, landed property, is going for sale. Let's see the end of the NPP administration, and we will see the rot," citinewsroom.com quoted him.



The Saglemi Housing Project, initiated in 2012 during the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, aimed to construct 5,000 housing units.



However, the project has been marred by controversy, with allegations of fund misappropriation leading to its suspension.



Ghana's leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB



