Sacking of Chiana SHS students harsh, retrogressive – Minority

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has described the sacking of the eight students of the Chiana SHS in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East region by the GES as harsh and retrogressive.



The eight students were dismissed by the GES after they were caught on tape raining insults and unpalatable words on President Akufo-Addo.



The decision by the GES comes on the back of a thorough investigation into the matter.



But in a statement signed by the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe in reaction to the development, the Minority noted the decision by the GES is a drawback to global efforts aimed at ensuring increased access to education.



“In this age and time, when there is increased advocacy and a renewed focus on increasing access to education any decision that takes a child away from the classroom can only be seen as an absolute drawback to this renewed focus and objective,” the statement read.



The Minority in Parliament also believes the dismissal of the eight students is against the provisions of Article 25 of the 1992 Constitution and Goal(4) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



While stating their disapproval of the conduct of the students, the Minority says “We wish to state that the decision by the GES to dismiss them is harsh and retrogressive.”



The NDC group in Parliament is rather urging the GES to review its decision and to “proffer an alternative but corrective punishment” to the eight students for their misconduct.



The Minority has also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to intervene and pardon the victims since anything short of that could truncate their educational dreams.