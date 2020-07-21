General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Sack Hawa Koomson or lose my friendship – Franklin Cudjoe charges Akufo-Addo

President of policy think tank, IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been given two options to either terminate the contract of the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson or lose his cordial relations with president of policy think tank, Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe.



This follows the rather unusual admission by the Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya constituency about the ongoing voters registration exercise.



In the words of Ms Koomson in an interaction with Accra-based Adom FM, she was responsible for some warning shots at one of the polling centres in her constituency, during the EC’s voters registration exercise.



She said, “The lives of my people were in danger when the guys on motorbike came to the registration centre so I fired warning shots but I didn’t direct it to anyone…The shots I fired brought sanity to the centre because the guys on the motorbike left the centre…None of my men had guns on then when we got to the centre. I fired the shots myself…I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence.”



But Franklin Cudjoe who expected more from the Member of Parliament took to his Facebook page to request her immediate sanctioning.



He wrote in a post, dated July 21, 2020 “My President, NADAA, SACK HER!! NO RESIGNATION LETTER ELSE YOU WILL LOSE MY FRIENDSHIP.”



The Imani president is only one of such public figures who are calling for the immediate dismissal of the Minister for her acts.



In a related development, security experts Prof Kwesi Aning and Adam Bonaa have said they do not expect Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson to continue her work as Minister for Special Development Initiatives beyond 12 pm today, July 21 2020.





