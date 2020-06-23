Regional News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: GNA

STMA Metro Education office receives PPE

Mrs Elizabeth Akouku, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Director of Education says the Metropolis has received all protective materials expected to make the stay in school of SHS finals year students safe and comfortable.



The Metro Directorate, have also received quantities of Veronica Buckets, soaps, sanitizers, rolls of tissue papers and thermometer guns among others for use by the students as they return in preparation of their exit examination.



The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March this year, necessitated the closure of schools, religious activities and all social gathering until early June, when the government eased the restrictions on schools and churches.



Ms. Akouko said the Metro Directorate would work hard to ensure that all schools under her jurisdiction carefully follow the health and safety protocols to avoid any incidents.



The items, she said, would serve both the final year students and gold track students reporting on Monday, June 22, and would be distributed on the bases of enrolment at the various senior high schools.



Many of the schools visited were busily preparing to receive the children, but officials were reluctant to speak to the press.

