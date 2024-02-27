SONA 2024: The president is solely responsible for what happens in his government - Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken full responsibility for the performance of his government, saying that he is the ultimate authority and accountable for what happens in his administration.



According to him, the Constitution of Ghana vests the executive power of the state in the President of the Republic, who is the head of the Executive arm of government.



He said, in delivering the 2024 State of the Nations Address (SONA) that there is no ambiguity about where the buck stops when it comes to responsibility for what happens in the government. It stops with the President, he or she has ultimate responsibility.



“Under the Constitution, the executive power of the state is vested in the President of the Republic. He or she is the Executive. There is no ambiguity about where the buck stops when it comes to responsibility for what happens in the government. It stops with the President, he or she has ultimate responsibility.



“It would be an unwise President that would pretend to have all the answers and refuse the advice of his officials, but the fact remains that the President holds the executive power,” he stated.



He added that he is open to constructive criticism and feedback and that he welcomes the oversight and scrutiny of Parliament, the media, the civil society, and the general public.



NW/DO



