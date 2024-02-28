SONA 2024: Did Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings snub Asiedu Nketiah?

Politics of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was among the many dignitaries at the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



The actions of the former first lady, who left the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the political party formed by her husband, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, to form her party, the National Democratic Party (NDP), at the event suggested that she has issues with the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



A video clip from the SONA that has gone viral shows Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings snubbing an attempt by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to greet her.



The video showed the former first lady seated as other attendees of the SONA were shaking hands with her and the other personalities around her, including former Speaker of Parliament Aaron Mike Oquaye and former President John Dramani Mahama.



As Asiedu Nketiah was approaching her, she turned to have a chat with a lady behind her.



The national chairman of the NDC waited for the former lady to turn around so he could shake hands with her.



Asiedu Nketiah stretched his hand to greet Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, but she politely rejected his offer.



