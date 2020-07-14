General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

SHS students with coronavirus ‘brought the virus from home’ - Nana ‘B’

play videoNPP's National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B says SHS students who have tested positive for COVID-19 in schools brought the virus from their homes.



“It is important to note that the students who have tested positive for COVID-19 did not even contract the virus on their respective campuses, this is another strong point, that all of these cases they brought it from their various homes,” he stated at a party event in Kumasi Tuesday.



The comment comes in the wake of the rise in cases of the virus in Senior High Schools across the country.



Fifty-five (55) students and staff at the Accra Girls’ Senior High School have tested positive for the virus, a joint statement by the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Health Service have confirmed.



Accra Girls’ Senior High School is among the list of schools that have recorded cases of the virus two weeks after the government reopened schools for final year students.



Last week parents besieged the schools to take their children home after six students initially tested positive for COVID-19.



There have been growing calls from a section of the public for schools to be closed down.



The National Democratic Congress’ COVID-19 technical team on Monday called on the government to immediately shut down schools to prevent more students from contracting the coronavirus disease.



In a statement, the COVID-19 technical team stated that cases were spreading among students in various schools across the country and called on the government to value the lives of the students by reversing the decision to reopen schools.



“The lives of Ghanaian students, teachers and non-teaching staff should be valued equally, and Government must take immediate steps to reverse its decision and to begin the process of returning students to their homes.







“This will necessarily include mass testing of students to ascertain their COVID-19 status before they are released to their parents, to minimize the risk of exporting cases from campuses to communities.”





