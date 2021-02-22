General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: 3 News

SHS Placement: GES urges calm

The GES promised to release the placement by February 21

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged all stakeholders to remain calm as it prepares to release the computerised school placement “soon”.



There have been numerous reports about the school placements but by a press release on Sunday, February 21, the GES hinted that the exercise has not been done with yet.



This comes after an earlier promise to place the over 525,000 qualified students in 721 senior high, technical and vocational schools latest Sunday, February 21.



“The Service continually assures parents, guardians, candidates and the general public to remain calm as GES is committed to ensuring a smooth, merit-based SHS placement process under established guidelines and look forward to their full cooperation in this regard,” the release signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES, Cassandra twum Ampofo, said.



It added that as a result of the Covid-19 situation, call centres will be set up across the country and other appropriate alternative measures will be put in place to resolve all issues connected with the exercise.



