SALL: Some judges yet to sign ruling on review application

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The full reasons for the dismissal of the Review Application filed by some interested parties from Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) is not ready – eight days after the apex court ruling.



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021 unanimously dismissed the application in a short ruling.



The court presided over by Justice Yaw Appau said the full reasons for their decision were going to be ready on the same day.



However, eight days after the apex court ruling, the full reasoning is not ready.



Checks from the Registry of the apex court indicate that not all the Justices have appended their signatures to the ruling for it to be made public.