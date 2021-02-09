General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Rojo drank ‘This Way’ for three hours at EC chair's office – Nana B mocks

Henry Nana Boakye, a member of the legal team of the New Patriotic Party

Henry Nana Boakye, a member of the legal team of the New Patriotic Party has passed a comment in jest that Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, the third witness for the petitioner in the 2020 election petition drank tea for three hours while waiting for the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa in her office.



Nana B as he is popularly referred to in an Okay FM interview alleged jokingly that Mettle-Nunoo was served with hot water and 'This Way Chocolate Drink' - a brand of beverage - to enjoy as he awaited the EC chair.



The NPP National Youth Organizer further averred that Mettle-Nunoo’s decision to spend three hours waiting for Jean Mensa was a shirking of his responsibility.



According to him, Mettle-Nunoo chose to enjoy tea at the expense of protecting the interest of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress.



“If you look at his witness statement he has stated the purpose for which he was sent to the strong room. He spent three hours waiting for the EC chair and drinking tea. He even added that there he took it without biscuit. That’s why I said if I were the EC chair I would be livid. He sat in the waiting room and took tea.



"You left the reason for which you were sent to the EC head office to go and drink tea for three hours. He sat there for three hours so when he got there, they gave him hot water, This Way and other things to prepare the tea. So he was just there enjoying his tea.”



The tea and biscuit episode was one of the highlights of the Supreme Court’s sitting on Monday, February 8, 2020.



Mettle-Nunoo who was being cross-examined by lawyer Justin Amenuvor of the EC clarified that he was given some snacks at the reception of the EC chair's office when he was waiting for his turn to meet her.



Justin Amenuvor had suggested that he was offered some snacks whilst waiting. “Even whilst there you were offered tea and biscuit not so?” he quizzed.



To which the witness responded, “I was offered tea, I wasn’t offered any biscuit.”







