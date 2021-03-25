Respect Rasta kids – Ras Mubarak fires up campaign against Achimota School

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

A former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has asked the authorities of Achimota School to respect the Constitution of Ghana, as he pushes hard his campaign in the discrimination against the two boys with deadlocks.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah on Wednesday, the former lawmaker who once had dreadlocks said Achimota school’s decision not to admit students with dreadlocks does not stand true to the principles enshrined in the constitution saying it breaches the letter and spirit of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.



“What they have done is disgraceful, unconstitutional. I feel embarrassed as an African that in Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana, people with Natural hair are discriminated against.” said the former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak.



He added that even though the school may have its rules, those rules, and all other rules and laws, according to him, are subservient to the constitution of Ghana.



He said the Achimota school is liable to a lawsuit following the discrimination and degrading treatment which is frowned upon under article 28(3).



“Achimota School can be sued for all manner of things; they’ve degraded, they’ve dehumanized those two kids.”



There has been an intensive and sustained online campaign to protest against the decision of the Achimota school authorities after two brilliant Ghanaian students with deadlocks on Thursday were blocked from gaining admission into the school.







Authorities claim, their school rules do not allow dreadlock students to be admitted despite being posted there by the Computer School Placement System.



Meanwhile, veteran Hiplife Artist Reggie Rockstone and his wife Zilla Limann, both alumni of the Achimota School have announced that they would not be available for anything relating to the institution.



The music legend says he feels very emotional as an old student of the school to comment on the impasse.



“Everything to do with Motown is on pause with me. Don’t call me for anything, don’t call me for no year group. I like to go where I am welcome.”