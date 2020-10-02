General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

Reopening of schools without risk assessment will be a huge security threat – Security analyst

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa believes the government must conduct risk assessments in the Volta region ahead of the reopening of schools for second year Junior and Senior High School students, to guarantee their safety.



For Mr Bonaa, it is high time for the deployment of the military and police personnel to beef up security in the region.



His call is also in line with Africa Education Watch’s caution to the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, against reopening schools in the Volta region amidst security threats from the secessionist group.



Members of the separatist group advocating for independence from Ghana for the Western Togoland attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, and set ablaze one of the STC buses.



The members of the group reportedly fired gunshots, before proceeding to beat up some drivers.



The Monday incident, according to Adam Bonaa, raised security threats, hence the need for risk assessment to determine how safe it is to allow students to return to school.



“Someone will have to do some form of risk assessment to gather enough data or intel in and around the area and to determine to what extent this secessionist group will go when it comes to attacking state installations.



We cannot let our guard down, this must be done to check if it’s feasible to send back school children to school. It is going to be a huge security challenge if without any risk assessment we send these children back to school,” he said.



He then suggested that the government should build up enough defenses by deploying “the military and the police to surround these schools.”



The security analyst further cautioned chiefs in the affected areas to allow security agencies to professionally handle the fracas than taking their own way.



“Per the 1992 constitution, the state has been clothed with power to protect all of us; The law doesn’t permit these chiefs to take action, they should allow the security agencies to handle the issue because they have been trained for it,” he entreated.



However, Second-year Junior and Senior High School students across the country are expected to resume academic work on Monday, October 5, 2020.



This was announced by President Akufo–Addo in his 16th COVID-19 update to the nation.



The move forms part of efforts to ensure that the students complete their academic work as the government works towards the gradual easing of restrictions in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

