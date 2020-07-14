General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: happyghana.com

Reopening Schools: Govt deceived parents – National PTA President

Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Senior High Schools in Ghana reopened a few weeks ago regardless of the intense objection from Medical Health Professionals, Civil Society Organizations and some opposition political parties as they feared that the mass gathering could lead to the uncontrollable spread of the coronavirus.



Not long after the schools reopened, the first cases of COVID-19 infections were recorded amongst students.



Over the past few days, the virus has spread widely amongst the student populace and this has caused high levels of anxiety and concern to parents.



With the cases increasing exponentially, the National Union of the Parents’ Teachers’ Association has blamed the government for this development saying that government did not respect the policies and processes that were set out prior to the reopening of schools.



Alexander Danso, the National President of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) has noted that the decision to reopen schools was meant for final year students to take their exit exam with maximum safety protocols observed but that has changed at the moment.



In an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show, Alexander Danso said, “The kids were told that they were going to revise for the exam and now the EC is on their campuses undertaking a registration exercise.”



“The NPP is doing campaigns and they are all people from outside the school which is dangerous. We have to save our kids, parents are worried, they are crying whenever I receive their phone calls.”



Lamenting on the continuous presence of these third parties in the schools, Alexander noted that all these occurrences defeat the government’s policy of no third party visits to the school, including visits from parents.



Reports received from some institutions and parents also suggested that as at last Friday, some schools had not received their Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as promised by the government. And it had to take the intervention of some old students, PTA and Members of Parliament to supply these schools with them.



“Three (3) weeks down the lane, some of the schools have not received their PPEs. And those who got them received a few and not all.”



Appealing to the government to release students to their parents for their own safety, Mr. Danso queried, “Do we have to wait for the cases to rise first before we let the kids come home? A stitch in time saves nine.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.