General News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Remain true to yourself – Nadowli Kaleo Chief tells Bagbin

Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin

Divisional Chief of the Kaleo Traditional Area, Naa Jamaa Emmanuel Matarah has advised the Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament to keep to his upright path and not let his new position corrupt him.



In an unprecedented and tight race for the position of Speaker of Parliament, Former MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Sumana Bagbin of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was elected Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



Alban Bagbin polled 138 votes to win against his predecessor Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye who had 136 votes with a legislator failing to vote.



Chief Naa Jamaa Emmanuel Matarah speaking on Bagbin’s election as Speaker in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, he said;



“Being the 3rd most powerful man in the country, we pray he remains who he has always been. He should keep having his people at heart. Our expectation is for him to keep doing what he has always done for the past 28 years”.



He noted that Alban Bagbin’s nomination and election was no surprise to his constituents.



“It was not surprising for our son to have been nominated by his party and further elected as Speaker of Parliament. He has been there for so long and we also prayed hard to see him emerge Speaker. His election is a victory for our democracy”.



Asked how Alban Bagbin’s retirement as MP for the Nadowli Kaleo Constituency was received by the constituents, the chief admitted it was a mixed bag of feelings.



Naa Jamaa Emmanuel Matarah however noted that he (Alban Bagbin) stepped down at the right time. “It is as if it was ordained by God and he is now back in Parliament and in a higher position”.