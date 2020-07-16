General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Release the children, you've already achieved your aim - NDC Communicator to Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication team, Dela Edem has urged President Akufo-Addo and members of the NPP to put aside shame and close down Senior High Schools since their motive of registering eligible students for sympathy votes have been achieved.



He said the best decision for government to save children in schools now is to do mass testing and isolate those who test positive and allow those who test negative to go back home and join their families.



"We will blame President Akufo-Addo should any student suffer death or any health problem through COVID-19. How can students learn in fear?" he said.



Dela Edem on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' political discussion show outlined lots of measures the government have embarked on that he believes have worsened and increased the national COVID-19 cases.



He heavily lamented on the science and data which according to President Akufo-Addo engineered the lifting of the 3-week partial lockdown in the Greater Accra, Kumasi and Kasoa areas.





