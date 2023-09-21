Registration exercise to continue on public holiday – EC

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has said the ongoing Limited Registration Exercise will continue on Thursday September 21, 2023 despite it is a public holiday.



“The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that the Voters Registration Exercise will continue tomorrow, Thursday, 21st September, 2023.



“The Voters Registration Exercise ends on Monday, 2nd October, 2023,” Ag. Head, Public Affairs for EC, Michael Boadu added in a press release dated September 20, 2023.



However, the Chairman for Political Affairs of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah has advised the chairperson the Electoral Commission to stop the on-going Limited Registration Exercise if she has received an injunction on the exercise.



His comment comes on the back of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensah confirming that she has received the injunction to halt the process.



This is despite the numerous challenges that have plagued the exercise, with people traveling long distances to access the centers.



Some individuals have even been compelled to spend the night at the centers in order to secure a spot on the voters’ roll in a timely manner.



Speaking on Starr Today with Naa Dedei Tetteh Monday, Mr. Jantuah stated that the Electoral Commission boss is not above the laws of the country and must adhere to court injunction.



“That’s contempt of court, is the Electoral Commission above the law? You do for one but you will not do for the other, what power do you have over the court? A writ has been issued to you the moment you read it and you look at the claim in there you halt the process, you stop.



“If you feel your claim or the reason why you want to continue and you can defend it, go to court and defend it. Anybody in Ghana, even the President, if you are issued a writ to appear in court and you decide you won’t, the court can arrest you,” Mr. Jantuah stated.



He further stated that the Electoral Commission is a respected institution and must not be seen breaking the laws of the country.