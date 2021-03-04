General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Refusal of EC Chair to testify leaves a bad precedence for the future - Mahama

John Mahama says he is disappointed Jean Mensa wasn't allowed to testify in the case

John Dramani Mahama has said that the refusal of EC Chair, Jean Mensa, to testify in the just ended Election Petition leaves a bad precedence for the future.



Speaking publicly for the first time since the Supreme Court declared its final verdict on the case, which reaffirmed the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he said that her refusal to testify was surprising and should not have been the case.



He explained that many Ghanaians looked forward to seeing her in the witness box but their requests were rejected by the court.



"Ghanaians looked forward to seeing the EC Chair testify in this case but that did not happen... the refusal of the EC Chair to testify leaves a bad precedence for the future," he said in the presser monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, delivered a more than two-hours long verdict with the concluding words, "your petition is dismissed without merit."