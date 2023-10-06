Reckless, useless, irresponsible, shameless - Sammy Gyamfi hits BoG Governor over 'hooligans' comment

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi has described the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison as "irresponsible" over his comment on the recently held #OccupyBoG protest.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, it is rather reckless for the governor to describe the protest led by opposition Members of Parliament as an act of hooliganism.



“The comment that has been made by misgovernor Ernest Addison, a man who is supposed to a governor of the central bank is very irresponsible. In fact, it exposes him as a very reckless and useless governor. A very shameless person who has no respect for the people of this country, very useless and shameless.



“That he can describe honourable Members of Parliament who exercise their democratic rights to assembly, their democratic rights to participate in demonstrations as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution. To describe these honourable Members of Parliament and responsible citizens of this country who engaged in a peaceful #OccupyBoG protest as hooligans is the most irresponsible, most reckless thing that anybody can say,” he stated on the Thursday, October 5, 2023, edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana.



The #OccupyBoG protest of October 3, 2023, primarily called for the resignation of Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies over what the minority say is their mismanagement of the Bank of Ghana and its impact on the economy.



However reacting to the protest in an interview, Addison expressed disappointment in the decision by the MPs to demonstrate as unnecessary while emphasising his resolve to remain in office with his deputies.



According to him, the MPs, could have chosen various civil avenues to have their grievances addressed instead of resorting to demonstrating as “hooligans.”



“The Minority in Parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Dr Addison told Central Banking in an interview on Wednesday, October 4.





