It's ridiculous and preposterous - Murtala Muhammed on police altering proposed routes for BoG demonstration

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Muhammed, has vehemently criticised the police's reasons behind altering the designated routes for the demonstration against the governor Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison.



He described the reasons as ridiculous and preposterous.



The minority in a statement dated August 21, 2023, notified the Accra Regional Police about the intention to protest against the governor of the central bank on September 5, 2023.



In the statement, the minority stated routes that they will be using for the demonstration.



Days after the statement by the minority, the police indicated to the minority that the agreed routes need to be altered as the original will pose danger to road users during the demonstration.



Reacting to the decision by the Ghana Police Service, the Tamale MP indicated that they as members of parliament are the least threat when it comes to endangering the lives of road users.



“That description is not only ridiculous but it is preposterous to say the least. If there are groups of persons in this country who have the potential and the capacity to endanger the safety of the people in this country, it is not the members of parliament.



“These are people who are representing constituents and it is not for nothing that they are described as honourable members,” he said.





Continuing his criticism, the MP stressed on the constitutional right to peaceful demonstration and free expression as outlined in Article 21 (1b) of the 1992 constitution.



“For the police to think that demonstrating as a constitutional right as stated in Article 21 (1b) of the 1992 constitution as a means of making a case and letting government and the governor of the Bank of Ghana to understand that we have had enough.



“The police raised concerns about the route we wanted to take, and we never came to a conclusion that we will agree with any variations of the route. We indeed indicate to the police that we stick to the route that we are going to use to embark on this demonstration and that was how the meeting concluded. Only for the police issue that statement and for me that is unfortunate,” Murtala continued.



He added that “Such actions of state institutions, more also the Ghana Police, syphons out the little confidence that is left in the police service.”



Murtala Muhammed also took aim at Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and accused him of dishonesty.



“In a serious country, this man [reference to Dr Ernest Addison] should not last 30 minutes in office. He’s been lying to the people of this country and when he even held the press conference, he lied.”



