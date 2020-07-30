Politics of Thursday, 30 July 2020

'Rawlings was not against Mils' - Dela Coffie slams Prof. Kwabena Ahwoi

National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Dela Coffie has slammed former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development in the Rawlings administration, Prof. Kwabena Ahwoi for peddling falsehood against former President Rawlings.



Prof. Ahwoi revealed to Bernard Avle on Citi TV's Breakfast Show on Monday, July 27 that Former President Rawlings ahead of the 2008 general elections turned against the late Prof. Mills who was the NDC's Presidential Candidate at the time.



However, Dela Coffie in a long open letter which was sighted by GhanaVanguard shot down Prof. Ahwoi's claims, referring to them as fairy tales and superficial claims.



According to Dela, former President Rawlings did not in any point in time turn against the late Prof. Mills.



He added that it was Prof. Mills who turned against himself and not Rawlings as claimed by Prof. Ahwoi.



"President Rawlings never turned against Mills as you would have us believe. It was Mills who turned against himself, and squandered the sweeping mandate he skillfully won. And Rawlings couldn't have asked you to undermine him. It is a palpable lie, and some of us just can't sit by and watch you distort history all in an attempt to demonise former President Rawlings", Dela stated in his open letter.









