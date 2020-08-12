Politics of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Rawlings no longer central to NDC’s success - Manasseh Azuri Awuni

Contrary to assertions that Professor Kwamena Ahwoi’s unflattering revelations about former President Rawlings in his recently launched book, Working with Rawlings, is an attempt to whittle down his (Rawlings’) influence in the party, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has argued that Rawlings lost that position to determine the fortunes of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before Prof Ahwoi’s book.



He has maintained that former President Jerry John Rawlings is no longer central to the success of the NDC, the party is founded.



For him, the NDC is gradually shifting from the “cult system” when the influence of Rawlings was so great that it could determine whether or not the party lost general elections.



“I fail to see how Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s book is an attack on the NDC and its chances in the next election. Former President Rawlings, who’s mainly the subject of “negative” revelations in the book, is no longer central to the success of the NDC.



The NDC is gradually shifting away from the cult system, when the founder’s/founders’ influence was so enormous that it could determine the victory or defeat of the party,” he argued.



Several notable persons have argued that the timing of the publication is intended to discredit Rawlings and lower his standing in the NDC, thereby undermining his centrality in the party. But Mr Azure Awuni has disagreed strongly.



Rather, Mr Azure Awuni commended Prof Ahwoi for publishing the book that sheds light on the happenings of the Rawlings era, noting that persons who disagree with portions of the book could write their own version of the happenings.



“Prof. Ahwoi is an insider. The Ahwoi Brothers have been very influential in the NDC. It doesn’t mean that everything he says is true but writing about the happenings in the Rawlings era is important, especially when Rawlings himself has not written. Those with different accounts should write theirs.



A book on the role of the Ahwoi Brothers in the NDC won’t be bad. And this might push Rawlings to publish his memoir instead of always defending himself against other publications,” he added.



Meanwhile the book has continued to court controversy in the public domain even as several NDC members deny accounts about them in the book.

