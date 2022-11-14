Rawlings' family now live in big state houses - Sekou Nkrumah

General News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is unhappy about claims that the late Jerry John Rawlings loved Ghana more than his family.



According to him, when Rawlings became the Head of State and also the President of Ghana, he had nothing but when he left office in 2000, his family were better off than anybody else.



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, during an interview on GTV, claimed that her late dad would be heartbroken and angry with the current state of affairs in the country.



She said the love the former President had for Ghana would leave him uncomfortable in his grave.



“He will be rolling in his grave by now. I think he will be heartbroken and angry at the same time. His heart bled for this country. I think he loved his country more than he did his family,” Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings said.



This, Sekou Nkrumah disagreed and made him ask some series of questions on his Facebook timeline.



He said the Rawlings throughout his close to twenty years rule, educated his kids abroad, "who paid for their education? What about his wife? Buying state property in the name of her women’s movement?"



Today, however, the Rawlingses now live in big houses, some belonging to the state.



Dr. Nkrumah, who was a one-time member of JJ Rawlings' NDC said, but for the indemnity clause in the 1992 Constitution, the former military leader would have been in jail or been executed for committing high treason.



"Look at JJ’s family today! This is the guy who came to power with nothing? They now live in big houses, some from the state, others bought by who? Complete greed! His kids all educated abroad, who paid for their education? What about his wife? Buying state property in the name of her women’s movement?



"Funny thing some people will argue that he was a president for many years! Yes, he was but how did he come to power?" parts of Sekou Nkrumah's Facebook quizzed.



"In fact if not for the indemnity clause in the 1992 constitution, JJ would have been either in jail or executed for committing high treason!" he concluded.



