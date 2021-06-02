June 4th to be marked first time without Rawlings

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

The 42nd June 4th annual celebration will be Marked this Friday, June 4th, 2021 by members of the National Democratic Congress, especially those who believe in the ideals of the infamous uprising.



This will be the first time June 4th Anniversary will be commemorated without its founder, former President, Lieutenant J.J. Rawlings.



The June 4th Revolution or June 4th Uprising was an uprising in Ghana in 1979 that arose out of a combination of corruption, bad governance, frustration among the general public, and lack of discipline and frustrations within the Ghanaian army.



It was sparked when the then military government of the Supreme Military Council (SMC II) of Lieutenant General Fred Akuffo put then flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings on public trial for attempting to overthrow the government on May 15th 1979. This happened because Rawlings was a junior soldier in the Ghanaian Army who with other soldiers were refused to be given their salaries.



Rawlings turned the trial against the government by accusing it of massive corruption and requesting that his fellow accused be set free as he was solely responsible for the mutiny. He was incarcerated for sentencing. His diatribe resonated with the entire nation as there was massive suffering.



On the night of June 3rd 1979, junior military officers including Major Boakye Djan broke into the jail where Rawlings was being held and freed him and ostensibly marched him to the national radio station to make an announcement. The first time the public heard from Rawlings was a now legendary statement that he (Rawlings) had been released by the junior officers and that he was under their command. He requested all soldiers to meet with them at the Nicholson Stadium in Burma Camp in Accra.



The entire nation went up in uproar. The soldiers rounded up senior military officers including three former heads of states, General F. K Akuffo, Ignatious Kutu Acheampong and Afrifa for trial. They were subsequently executed by firing squad.



June 4th has since become a noted date in the history of Ghana and marked annually by the NDC, especially those who believe in the uprising movement.



In all the celebrations, J.J Rawlings has been present but this very one.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Co-host Abena Dufie Asare Adjepong, the Deputy National Communications Officer, National Democratic Congress, Godwin Ako Gunn said the NDC has arranged to go to the Bannerman Park, at Korle Gonor, at 7.30 a.m. to perform their rituals.



After that, he said there will be a virtual lecture from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



“We would ask that everyone who believes in the revolution should come and support us to celebrate the June anniversary," he said.



