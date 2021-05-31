You are here: HomeNews2021 05 31Article 1274518

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rastafarian students vs Achimota School: It's Judgment Day

Tyron Marhguy is one of the Rastarian boys who was turned away from the Achimota School Tyron Marhguy is one of the Rastarian boys who was turned away from the Achimota School

• Two Rastarian boys were turned away from the Achimota School in Accra after they had qualified and gained admission to the school

• The news got many talking about the matter

• The two boys eventually went to court to get redress on the matter, which is expected to get a final ruling today

Today, the Human Rights Division of the High Court is expected to give judgment on the case of two Rastafarian boys who were denied admission into the Achimota School on the grounds of their based on their dreadlocks, reports citinewroom.com.

When the story broke out in March this year, it triggered a lot of public discourse on the need for a national guideline for senior high schools.

The case eventually ended up in court after the two students, Nana Kwaku Nkrabea and Tyron Marhguy, each filed cases on the matter.

The two were both denied admission into the Achimota School although they had qualified and were duly placed there through the computerized school selection and placement system.

That, however was not enough for the School to simply admit them after it argued that it does not admit students wearing dreadlocks.

It is expected that today’s ruling on the matter will bring finality to the unrest and the confusion that has characterized the case, as well as help shape any policy in that respect, for the future.

