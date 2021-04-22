Rasta impasse: Achimota School can’t be sued – AG tells Court

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

State Attorneys in the case in which Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, the Rastafarian student who was denied admission is suing Achimota Senior High School, have told the court that schools under the Ghana Education Service (GES) cannot be sued.



At the last sitting, the Human Rights Division of the High Court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo dismissed an interlocutory injunction from the applicant.



The court however ordered the parties to file their responses to the substantive matter within seven days instead of 21 days to expedite action on the matter.



All respondents – Attorney General, Ghana Education Service, and the Ministry of Education filed their responses Wednesday.



But the court said it was only served a copy today.



However, the Board of Achimota School who is the first respondent in the matter has not filed any reply.



In an attempt to explain why the Board of Achimota School has filed no response, Stella Badu, Chief State Attorney said “Achimota School cannot be sued and it includes all schools under GES cannot be sued because we represent them.”



But, the Court said, it is only working with the order for the parties to file their responses and per the seven days order, it elapsed today and Board of Achimota School still has up to close of day to file.







Meanwhile, the court has ordered the parties to file their written submissions regarding the substantive case for hearing to be done on April 30, 2021.



The court also ordered the Board of Achimota School to file their reply within four days from today after being served the court note.



Speaking to GHOne TV after Court hearing, Waya Ghanamanti one of the lawyers of the applicant said they are surprised by the revelation and will research the laws which say th school can’t be sued.