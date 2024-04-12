Ramadan festivities: One dead, another severely injured as motor rider displays skills at Kasoa

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his late 20s has met his untimely death, while another person is seriously injured after a car crashed into them while on a motorbike displaying their skills during Ramadan festivities at Kasoa in the Central Region.



The Central East Regional MTTD Commander, Superintendent Hannah Agyei, revealed that the pillion rider died on the spot while the rider was in critical condition and receiving treatment at Kasoa Polyclinic.



In an interaction with Moslems at Kasoa, Superintendent Hannah Agyei appealed to the Moslem youth to comport themselves to avoid another accident.



She added that behaving well will ensure they do not go to their early grave, but rather use their energy and intellect to help build Ghana.



Police have commenced investigations into the accident, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.