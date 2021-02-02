General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Quiz Mistress reacts to video of Asiedu Nketia with NSMQ tune

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, quiz Mistress for the National Science and Maths competition

The quiz Mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has reacted to the video of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia from the Supreme Court in the ongoing election petition hearing, which has been reproduced on social media with the tune of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition.



At a point in his cross-examination in court, Mr Asiedu Nketia demanded a calculator to enable him to add figures in order to make a point to the justices of the highest court.



That portion of the proceedings has been reproduced on social media with the tune of the NSMQ competition.



Reacting to the development in a tweet, Prof Effah Kaufmann said she is happy that Ghanaians have finally accepted the importance of mathematics in everyday life.



“I’m happy Ghanaians have finally caught on to the importance of Science and Math in everyday life!” she said.



She was recently promoted to the rank of an associate professor.





I'm happy Ghanaians have finally caught on to the importance of Science and Math in everyday life! ???????????? https://t.co/iYyYfJjIpr — Elsie Effah Kaufmann (@elsie_effah) January 31, 2021